Gene D. Tinsley, 74, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born in Memphis, TN, November 4, 1946 to Fred Eugene Tinsley and Mary Helen Bennett Tinsley. He grew up in Amory, MS, and graduated from Amory High School in 1964; upon graduation, he attended Itawamba Community College from 1964-1966. Mr. Tinsley served active duty with the U.S. Navy from 1967-1971, with a lengthy time served in Reykjavic, Iceland; as a communications specialist 2nd calss. He continued his military service with the Mississippi National Guard serving from 1977-1994, in the HHC-155th Armored Brigade (ARBD), where he retired with the rank of Major. As a horse owner, Mr. Tinsley was especially known for his love of horses and dogs. He supported many charitable organizations. There will be a private service; Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. He is survived by his sisters, Ms. Dianne Prickett (Larry) of Sarasota, FL, Ms. Janet Barski (Don) of Park City, UT; his brother, Tim Tinsley of Memphis, TN; two nephews; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
