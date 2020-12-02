Marvin Paul Tinsley, 79, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford. He was born May 19, 1941 in Granite City, Illinois, the son of Marvin Treva and Alberta Lamkin Tinsley. Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a 16 year member of the American Legion, Post 16 where he served several years as chaplain. He was a member of The Church at Trace Crossing. Paul traveled the world extensively and participated in many international and home mission projects including several biblical archeology trips. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lynda Grissom Tinsley of Belden; two brothers and a sister. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and his first wife, Sandra Chrestman Tinsley, beloved mother of J.P. and Julie. Services celebrating Paul's life will be 4 p.m. Friday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Matthew Gilbert officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Houlka. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until service time at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to any international or home mission projects; or to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society.
