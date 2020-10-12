OXFORD, MS -- Bradley Franklin Tipler, 40, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 12 noon at graveside in Liberty Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.

