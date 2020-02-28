Edna Geraldine Shields Tipton, 80, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Diversicare in Amory. She was born on July 22, 1939 in Russellville, AL to Airrey L. and Thelma Latham Shields and she attended and graduated from Aberdeen High School. Geraldine married Dudley Tipton in 1956, worked in the area garment factories eventually retiring as a supervisor at Red Kap Industries. She enjoyed her grandchildren and supported them in playing ball or anything else they were involved in. Known as a master gardener, she enjoyed taking care of her flowers. Geraldine was a member of Smithville Church of Christ with her relationship with God being most important, she loved to be with God's people and served in any way she could especially teaching Sunday school. With a desire to maintain her independence, she fully recovered from a stroke and did everything she could to drive again and do whatever she wished. She will be missed by many. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Minister Jameson Steward officiating. Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Jerry Tipton (Kim) of Splunge; one sister, Shirley Parish of Amory; three grandchildren, Brad Tipton (Rachel), Kenny Tipton of Splunge, and Cassie Sullivan (Brad); great grandchildren, Taylor, Alivia Tipton, Ethan Tipton, Chase Tipton, Aubrey Sullivan, and John Mark Sullivan; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brothers, AJ Shields, Roger Shields, Alvin Shields; and sisters, Christine Hill, Laura West, and Avis Threadgill. Pallbearers will be Brad Tipton, Kenny Tipton, Taylor Tipton, Ethan Tipton, Chase Tipton, and Brad Sullivan. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. until time for service at 3 p.m. Condolences may be shared with the family online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.