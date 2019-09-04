AMORY -- Herbert T. Tisdale, Jr., 70, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Gilmore, Amory, MS in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Freedom Baptist Church, Smithville, MS. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens, Memphis, TN.

