Debbie Kay Ryan Tittle, 64, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her residence in Hopewell Community. She was born in Baldwyn on February 13, 1955, to George Holland Ryan and Annie Lou Key Ryan. She was a member of Cannon Assembly of God. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. A private service will be held by the family. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is assisting the family. She is survived by her son, Greg Tittle (Heather) of Hopewell Community; brother, Gary Ryan (Patsy) of Nettleton; sister, Shelia Rakestraw of Tupelo; granddaughter, Marley Tittle of Hopewell Community; and mother-in-law, Virginia Stephens. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Don Tittle; and her daughter, Shonica Tittle.

