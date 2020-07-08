Virginia Eldridge Tittle Stevens was born on April 30, 1925 to Bethel and Katie Burney Eldridge. She passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville after a brief illness. She will always be remembered for her strong faith, and her love for her family and church family. She was a long-time employee of The Landmark Community and long-time member of Canaan Assembly of God. Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM Friday, July 10, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Ricky Peebles officiating. Travis Childers will deliver the eulogy. Visitation for Ms. Stevens will be from 12:00 PM until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. She is survived by three grandsons, Josh Tittle (Jennifer) and Derek Tittle of Milton, FL, and Greg Tittle (Heather) of Booneville; one granddaughter, Gaye Tittle of Corinth; two great-grandchildren, Grant and Marley; two daughter-in-laws, Cindy and Gwyn. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, four sons; Tommy (Krystal), Jimmy, Ron, and Don (Debbie) Tittle; a granddaughter, Shonica Tittle; sisters, Ruby Eldridge, Audrey (Leonard) Bates, Vera (Arthur) Butler, Cora (Feb) King, Ruth (William) Bearden, Polly (Roy) Morgan; brothers, Frank (Faye) Eldridge, Buck (May) Eldridge, and Stanley (Daphine) Eldridge. Pallbearers will be her nephews, Billy Bearden, Harold Morgan, Randal Eldridge, Sonny King, Carmen King, Art Butler, David Butler, David Bates, Donnie Bates, Laramie Eldridge, and Daryl Hatfield. Honorary Pallbearers will be the men of Canaan Assembly of God.
