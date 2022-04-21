Teresa Lynn Tittle, age 58, passed away on April 16th, 2022, while at home surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer. Teresa was a devoted mother and grandmother. She grew up in Pontotoc, MS and graduated from South Pontotoc High School. She then went on to obtain an Associate Degree in Nursing and later obtained her Baccalaureate of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse at North Mississippi Medical Center for 38 years before her retirement, spending much of that time working in diabetes education. She volunteered for many years at Camp Hopewell in Oxford, MS, helping with their camp for children with diabetes. Teresa was also devoted to her faith and lived as a Christian example to all around her, always living as a shining light. Teresa chose to be donated after her death to the Forensic Anthropology Center at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee. A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 6:30 PM at Connect Church. The church is located at 1650 N Veterans Memorial Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38804. Teresa is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Blake) Sanderford and Rebakah Wilson, her mother Nadine Pannell, her sisters Sheila (Kenny) Snipes, Janie (Daniel) Forman, and Pam (Carrie) Gray, and her brother Scottie (Nelly) Pannell, and two grandsons. She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Pannell. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that you send donations in Teresa's memory to Camp Hopewell. You can go to the Camp Hopewell website and click the link to donate. Once you have input how you want to donate it gives you an option for which fund you would like to allocate your donation to. Be sure and put that you would like to donate specifically to the diabetes camp fund in Teresa's memory.
