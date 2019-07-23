Michael Alexander Tkacz, 97, passed away at his home Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born July 15, 1922, in Novosilka, Ukraine, he was detained in Germany during World War II, where he worked as a mechanical engineer. After being wounded in the war and then subsequently identified as a potential citizen with needed skills by the U.S., he sailed from Germany on the General AW Greely and immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island in 1952. He became a U.S. citizen shortly thereafter and married Genevieve (Gene) Grzegoski (d. 1989) in 1955. He was fluent in five languages: English, German, Ukrainian, Russian, and Polish. The family transferred to Tupelo in 1965 with Super Sagless Corp., from where he retired in 1985. He was an accomplished alto saxophone and clarinet player and passed that musical ability and rhythm on to his children and grandchildren. During the late 1950s and early 1960s, he played professionally in polka bands in the New Jersey area. He was a founding member and past president of the Tupelo Gun Club. An avid gun aficionado and collector, he was known throughout the region as an expert in building, repairing, selling and trading, by fellow collectors as well as the Tupelo Police Department. His engineer's mind also made him an expert tool and die maker who was sought out well into retirement for his precise designs and manufacturing expertise. Cars were another passion of his, and he was known throughout the region as the one to turn to when rebuilding German imports. He continued to rebuild engines well into his 80s. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Tkacz Hart of Milton, Georgia, and Barbara Tkacz Turner (John) of Roswell, Georgia; five grandchildren, Michael Hart (Stella) of Houston, Texas, Rachel Hart of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Eva, Vincent, and Adrian Turner of Roswell; and three great-grandchildren Josiah, Luca, and Genevieve Hart of Houston. Visitation will be 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Pallbearers will be Michael Hart, John Miller, Jay Barnes, Judge Thomas Gardner III (Ret.), and Richard Allred. Services will be live streamed and recorded for those who are unable to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.