Lewiston, ME - Flora (Myrt) Todd, age 82, passed away Monday morning May 24th at d'Youville Pavillion with family at her side. She was born in Myrtle, MS June 30, 1938, one of seven children born to Aubrey and Celia Birdie (Tucker) Dodds. She was educated in the Myrtle schools. On July 2, 1955, Flora married Kenneth E. Todd, who joined the Navy and together they settled in Florida to raise their son Tony as she stayed home to make their house a home. Her husband Ken predeceased her in 1985. She had been residing in Maine since 2014 to be closer to her sister Ann. Among Flora's favorite enjoyments was oil painting along with several other crafts including quilting, needle point, stained glass and cross stitch. She loved cooking and fun times with her family of whom she was always very supportive. Flora was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister who will be dearly missed. She leaves behind a granddaughter Savannah Todd, a grandson Kenneth Todd, a great-grandson Orion Burnham, two sisters Linda Edwards of Munford, TN and Dorothy "Ann" Rule and husband Marty of Lisbon Falls, ME, a brother Hugh Dodds of Euless, TX, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Flora was predeceased by her parents Aubrey and Celia Birdie Dodds, her husband Ken, her son Tony, two sisters Mary Tackett and Carolyn Dodds and one brother Frank Dodds. You are invited to share your condolences and fond memories with Flora's family by visiting their online guestbook at www.crosmanfuneralhome.com Family visitation will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM at the United Funeral Home in New Albany, Mississippi. Funeral service will be held June 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Old Oak Grove Baptist Church Myrtle, MS where she will be laid to rest by her Son Tony. Brother Bobby Butler and Brian Dinker will be officiating.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.