Frances Todd and her late husband, James, were known far and wide in this area as innovative, pioneer grocery store owner/operators. They founded and co-owned Todd's Big Star in 1943. Carma Frances Robison Todd was approaching 99 years of age when she departed this life for her life eternal from her Tupelo home on July 4, 2021. Born in Abbeville, Lafayette Co., Miss. on September 8, 1922 to the late William Harvey and Ruby Betts Robison, she graduated from Abbeville High School where she was a star basketball player. Frances and James married in 1943 and made their home in Tupelo. Their contributions to the food industry in this area are legendary. Frances served as head cashier and made sure every customer was treated like family - with excellent customer service. She endeared herself to countless thousands in the area with her calm, reassuring personality and her genuine concern for their wellbeing. Frances lived her life with a servant's heart, always putting others above self. Always dressed to the 9s, her good looks even into her sunset years and her big heart were sources of encouragement to family and friends. Frances accepted the gift of salvation in 1940 and found her strong lifelong faith to be the foundation of her purpose filled life. She was a charter member of Lakeview Baptist Church where she was an engaged, faithful participant in all the ministries of the Church including regular attendance until her health failed. Before his death on July 25, 1997, James and Frances were lovers of God's creation and were avid campers being members of the Good Sam Camping Club as well as locally, the Tombigbee Camping Club. They traveled most every state in the USA and went to 16 foreign countries. Frances was an active volunteer with Sanctuary Hospice Thrift Store until she was 94. After the death of their son, Ben, on March 24, 1991, she absorbed herself in her grandchildren's lives. Frances enjoyed all sports especially the Atlanta Braves and Memphis Grizzlies. Her long life was lived with dignity, kindness and service to God, family and her community. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Friday, July 9, 2021 at Lakeview Baptist Church with her Pastor, Rob Garland, officiating. Visitation will begin at Noon Friday at the church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Survivors include her three grandchildren, Amy Todd of Hawaii, Bradley Todd (Claudia) of Coppell, TX, and Sulynn Todd Dellinger of Columbia, TN; her great-grandchildren, Blake, Ian, Althea, and Caitlyn; her sister, Carolyn Consoli (Louie) of Marietta, CA and brother, Bill Robinson of Huntington Beach, CA; numerous nieces and nephews including Patti Kennedy, Cindy Jones and Dena Alexander, who were very special caregivers during her last years. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; her son, James Benny "Ben" Todd, Jr.; and her siblings, Julia, Cecil, Katherine, Virginia, Martha, Frank, Arthur, Bruce, and Bob. Pallbearers will be Bradley Todd, Ian Todd, Deryl Robinson, and Pat Kennedy. Honorary pallbearer will be Parker Thompson. Memorials in Frances's memory may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS, 38801, or Lakeview Baptist Church, 830 Shumacola Trail, Tupelo, Mississippi 38801.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.