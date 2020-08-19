Minnie Agnes "Pete" Todd, 93, stepped from this world into Glory on August 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born January 11, 1927 to Arthur and Floy Holcomb Kennedy of the Furrs Community. She married her husband, Robert Todd, on January 3, 1946, a bond that lasted until his passing on October 8, 1993. They were blessed with 6 children, 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She was a loving and hardworking housewife and mother, known for never meeting a stranger and for her love family and friends. She was fondly known by her many nieces and nephews as "Aunt Pete" and by countless friend simply as "Pete". She will be sorely missed and her memory cherished by her family and by all those who knew her. She is survived by 4 children; Gail Hester(Larry) of Tupelo, Judy Salyer(Harry) of Tupelo, Randy Todd(Alicia) of Furrs, and Brent Todd of Verona. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Todd; her mother and father, Arthur and Floy Kennedy; sisters, Gladys Rackley and Evelyn Fredrick; brother, Bud Kennedy; two children, son Ricky Todd and daughter Belinda Todd; and one great grandson, Brandon Spears. There will be a graveside service at the White Zion Cemetery at 11:00am on August 21, 2020 with Pastor Steve Cohea officiating. All family and attendees are asked to wear a mask and exercise appropriate safety precautions. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, gifts, and food and a very special thanks to everyone at Sanctuary Hospice House for their kindness and passion.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.