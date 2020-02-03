Ottis Lee Todd, 85, resident of Walnut and retired business owner, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Corinth following a brief illness. Funeral Services for Mr. Todd will be at 2 PM Tuesday, February, 4 at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church in Walnut. Bro. Randy Smith will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Todd was born October 11, 1934 in Tupelo, MS and was the son of the late Clifford and Mattie Kitchen Todd. He received his education on the Pontotoc Public School System and was married on September 24, 1954 to the former Margaret Rogers who survives. A member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, Mr. Todd was employed for 20 years with AT&T before retiring. He also owned and operated Todd's Grocery & Gas for a number of years. An avid outdoorsman, his family will remember his love of farming, gardening and cattle as long as health permitted. Visitation will be from 12:30 PM to 2 PM at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. In addition to his wife, survivors include two children, Christy Lence (David) and Chris Todd, both of Walnut. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Todd family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.