TIPPAH COUNTY -- Ottis Lee Todd, 85, RESIDENT OF WALNUT, passed away Saturday, February 01, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Tuesday, February 4 at 2 PM at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 4 from 12:30 to 2 PM at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

