Tammy Ann TODD, 53, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2021, at her Residence in Crump, TN. Services will be on 2 pm Monday, March 15th at Tupelo Chapel of Memories/Associated Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 1 - 2 pm on Monday at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME / TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com). Burial will follow at Cremation to follow.

