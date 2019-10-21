Jackie Carroll Tolar, Jr. (45) passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home in Booneville. He attended Booneville and Prentiss County Schools where he acquired many lifelong friends. He was a former truck driver and owner of Tolar Dirt Work. He was employed by Paul Smithy Construction of Tupelo. He was a Christian and attended the Vineyard Church in Booneville. He loved to ride his motorcycle and became a charter member of the Iron Warriors, Cru'd Pigs Division of Tupelo. His greatest passion was his son, brothers, family and friends. He was known for his fun-loving, caring disposition and his ready smile. He fought a hard battle with cancer and entered his eternal home on October 20, 2019. A celebration of life will be 3 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Vineyard Church with Bro. Tracy Arnold officiating. Burial will be in the Crossroads Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Tuesday at the church. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his mother, Wanda Harris (Billy); his father, Jackie Tolar, Sr. (Sherry); his sons, Adam Reed Tolar (Dewanna) and Easton Levi Tolar; the mother of his sons, Emily Tolar Trimble; his brothers, Joslyn Tolar (Melissa) and Jeremy Tolar; his sisters, Brandie Tolar and Misty Evans (Lee); his paternal grandmothers, Jannie Tolar and Mary Cathrine Shook; his aunts, Susan Woodruff (Larry), Judy Stevens, Patricia Whirley (Roger), Carolyn Berryhill and Lisa Wildman (Eddie); his uncle, William Richardson (Starr); his pastor, uncle and lifelong friend, William Tracy Arnold (Neecy) and his nieces and nephews, Olivia Tolar, Montana King, Jayla Tolar, Ava Kate Tolar, Breanna Evans, Layken Evans, Caitlin Evans, Harper Evans, Hazel Evans, Ridglee Evans, Hunter Tolar, D.J. Lewis (Kim), A.J. Tolar (Jada) and Megan Jaco (Donnie). Jackie was loved and adored by a host of cousins and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mrs. Lorraine Moran Richardson, Mr. Harold Richardson, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Moran, Mr. and Mrs. L.D. Richardson, Mr. AJ "Red" Tolar, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Willis and Mr. and Mrs. Albert Tolar. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
