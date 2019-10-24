Edward Lynn Toler, 62, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. He was born September 22, 1957 in Aberdeen, MS to Edward Earl Toler and Linda Lou Mitchell Toler. He was a life long resident of Monroe County. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, served two tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, was 100 percent Disabled Combat Veteran, a recipient of the Bronze Star as well as various other military awards, and served in the Army National Guard for 25 years. Mr. Toler was a self employed contractor. He was a member of Hamilton Baptist Church. Services with Military Rites will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Lt. Colonel Retired Rubel West officiating. Burial will be in Hatley Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Genia Rayburn Toler of Hamilton, MS; three sons Tony Toler (Brooke) of Aberdeen, John Toler of Hamilton, MS and Kenneth Toler (Julie) of Mantee, MS; two daughters Tatum Lundy (Glenn) of Huntsville, AL and Krystal Haynes (Cody) of Purvis, MS, six grandchildren Jack Toler, Tanner Toler, Carter Lindsey, Tyler Lindsey, Gavin M. Toler and Olivia Haynes and two nephews, Todd Toler and Drew Toler. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Rusty Toler, a sister-in-law Tyla Toler and a great nephew Gavin Thomas Toler. Pallbearers will be friends and military brothers. Visitation will be Sunday , October 27, 2019 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen from 10:00 A.M. until service time. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the Wounded Warriors. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.