Linda Lee Robertson Tollison, 73, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her given and chosen family, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, after unexpected surgical complications. Linda was born June 10, 1946, in Richmond, California. After moving around the country in her youth, she put down roots in Tupelo, Mississippi. She raised three children, Chris, Heather, and Brian. In each of them, she instilled an acerbic wit and sarcastic sense of humor, as well as great compassion and love. Linda loved her family, her dogs, and her collection of "knick-knacks." These things all brought her great joy. Many folks knew her as a talented artist. She was skilled in painting and wood-burning. She crafted numerous dried gourds into works of art. Many of her works remain proudly displayed by family and friends. An achievement that brought her great satisfaction was working for Roger Wicker (R-MS). From his legal firm to the stately corridors of the U.S. Senate, she proudly served Roger until she retired to spend time with her family. She is survived by her three children: Chris Tollison (Meredith), Heather Tollison Wier (David), and Brian Tollison (Xiaohui "Rachel"); four grandchildren, Connor, Emma, Jackson, and Ethan: one brother, Rick (Jan); her main squeeze, Gene Harris; and scores of nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Virginia; and three brothers, Jack, Mark, and Tom. Linda desired no visitation or funeral. Per her wishes, a celebration of life gathering will be forthcoming. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel will be announcing the celebration. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome at www.cancercardxchange.org, or www.stjude.org (St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105), or www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org (Shriner's Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607). Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net or they may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
