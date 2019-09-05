Robert Tomason, Sr., 81, died Wednesday September 4, 2019, at his home. He was born January 26, 1938 in Morris, MN to William and Lucy Tomason. He was a fork lift operator for Elger for over 30 years. He enjoyed bowling, working on cars and woodworking. There will be no services. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pat Tomason of Nettleton; three children, James Daniel Tomason (Barbara) of California, Teresa Neir (Kevin) of Kansas and Ross Tomason (Melissa) of Nettleton; five grandchildren, J.D. Tomason, Robbie Tomason, Parker Inmon, Shelby Inmon and Jordan Tomason; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and 9 siblings. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.