Dottie Tomlinson, 87, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland. Services will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Saturday from 2:00 PM until the service time.

