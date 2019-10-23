Joy Lucile Tomlinson, 62, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native of Tupelo, she was born November 17, 1956 to Holmes and Lucille Tomlinson and was a graduate of Tupelo High School. She began her career at NMMC on December 23, 1974 at the age of 18. In 1975, she returned to school to complete her education. While pursuing her degree, she continued working part-time at NMMC-Tupelo. In 1981, she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Records Administration from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. She was also a 2008 graduate of the pharmacy technician certificate course at Itawamba Community College. Her career at NMMC spanned 45 years during which time she held several different leadership positions within the Health Information Services department. She spoke with each group of NMMC-Tupelo new employees on Orientation Culture Day. She received the 2015 NMMC Employee of the Year award. She was most recently the Release of Information Distribution Manager in Health Information Management. Joy was a member of the American Health Information Management Association. On the local level, she served as treasurer of the Northeast Council of the Mississippi Health Information Management Association. She faithfully worked each month at the Tree of Life Free Clinic since its opening 10 years ago. Through this ministry, she met so many patients and loved helping them any way she could. She donated blood at every NMMC blood drive for many years. She was also a member of the North Mississippi Health Services Bowling League and team captain of the "Rollin Thunder" team. Joy enjoyed spending time with her beloved Yorkie puppy, "Benny". Joy always thought of others before herself. She was always there for her friends and co-workers whenever they needed her. She was more than a co-worker and manager, she was family. She was loved by so many throughout the organization. Survivors include her sister, Judie Tomlinson; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Thursday, October 24, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of Joy's life will be 12 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Lowell Walker and Rev. Chris DeGeorge officiating. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Providence Cemetery in Tiplersville with Bro. Marvin Robbins officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of NMMC Health Information Management. In lieu of flowers, Joy requested all memorial donations be made to the Tree of Life Free Clinic, 541 West Main St., Tupelo, MS 38802. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
