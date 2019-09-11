TUPELO -- Jannie A. Wallace Tompkins, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 04, 2019, at her home in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00P.M. at Mt. Zion M. B. Church Verona, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 3-5 and family hour 5-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home 337 College Street Verona, MS. Burial will follow at church cemetery.

