Aden Toner, age 29, passed away Wednesday morning, April 6, 2022, at his home in Pope, MS. Funeral services were held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Wells Funeral Home with the interment following at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville, MS. Aden was born May 24, 1992 in Memphis, TN to James Timothy "Tim" Scruggs and Kristeen Nicole Toner Rush. Aden loved his job driving a truck for Dunlap & Kyle in Batesville, MS. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed working on trucks and riding 4-wheelers. Aden was a "Big Teddy Bear" with a tender heart. He would give you the shirt off his back. He loved his family and friends and spending time with them. Aden was a loving son, husband, and father to his children. His children, Annaleigh, and Gabe were his whole world. Aden's loving memory will be cherished by his wife, Kirstie ReNae Toner of Pope, MS; daughter, Annaleigh Grace Toner of Pope, MS; son, Gabriel Sebastian (Roberts) Toner of Tupelo, MS; mother, Kristeen Toner Rush (Jason) of Tupelo, MS; father, James Timothy "Tim" Scruggs (Monica) of Sardis, MS; maternal grandmother, Jamie Cole (Terry) of Charleston, MS; three brothers, Elijah Scruggs of Sardis, Mason Rush of Belden, MS and Dakota Pierce of Sardis, MS; sister, Nevada Kay Rasnick of Sardis, MS; aunts, Kelle Hester, Kim Cook, Bekah Luebcke; and cousins, Amber Towles, Heather Meyers, Devin Cook and Adam Cook.
