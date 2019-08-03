TUPELO -- Mrs. Marion Ward Tootle, 77, passed away Saturday, August 03, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9 AM to service time at the church. Private burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. A full obituary will follow at a later date.

