Theresser Topp, 93, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on February 27, 2021. A private service will be held at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Visitation will be on February 26, 2021 @3:00 pm - 6:00 pm. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the guestbook @www.agnewandsonsfuneralhome.com of Verona .

