Jimmy Dale Torrence, 74, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on June 16, 1946 to John Torrence and Margle Leathers. Mr. Torrence spent most of his working career in a furniture factory. Later on, he went out on his own with his wife and began their own furniture business. He married the love of his life, Bettye Torrence, 55 years ago in April. Mr. Torrence enjoyed hunting and fishing. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be a Private Graveside Service at the Booneville Cemetery for the immediate family on Saturday, August 8, 2020 with Bro. Cody Stephens officiating. The services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife, Bettye Torrence; one son, Chris Torrence (Mary); two brothers, Billy Roger Torrence (Sue) and Johnny L Torrence (Libby); one brother-in-law, Charles Tomlinson; one sister, Betty Swan (John); and one sister-in-law, Drayanna Maxcy. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jimmy Dean Torrence; one sister, Majell Tomlinson; and half-brother, Bobby Maxcy. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.