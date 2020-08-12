Alma Ruth Touchstone, 91, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at her residence after a brief illness. She was born December 8, 1928, the daughter of Walter L. and Margie Henderson Davis. Ruth grew up in Hendersonville, North Carolina and moved to the area with her husband, Lewis, in 1974. She spent her life in service to her family and others as a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ruth impacted many children over the years and was known as Mamaw to them all. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing bridge and was an avid golfer. Left behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 68 years, John Lewis Touchstone; her daughter, Diane Payne and husband Willie of Tupelo; her granddaughter, Melissa Dillard and husband, Stephen of Blue Springs; her great-grandson, Brandon Dillard and his special friend Cloe Samples whom Ruth loved like a great-granddaughter; great-granddaughter, Linda George and husband Eric, of Austin, Texas; two great-great-grandchildren, Everett and Aubrey George; two sisters, Dot Blackwell and Hester Martin and husband, Alton; and a host of nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Randy Larkin Touchstone; and a grandson, Chad Davis Payne. Due to the COVID19 crisis, Ruth's family will honor and celebrate her life with a private memorial service. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the services. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. The memorial service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.
