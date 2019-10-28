OXFORD, MS -- COL (R) Bobby Arlen Towery, Jr., 59, passed away Sunday, October 26, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's Episcopal Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.