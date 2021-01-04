Carolyn Elaine Townley, 82, passed away on January 4, 2021. She was born to Earnest and Iva Mae Garrard of Terry, MS. She attended school at Terry High School and worked as a cosmetologist for 30 years along with being loving home maker. When Elaine was not surrounded by family, you could find her fishing, playing bingo, or cooking. She was especially known for her sweat treats, such as her famous peanut brittle. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Duane S. Townley; first husband, Dudley Jones; son, Duane S. Townley, Jr.; father, Earnest Garrard, mother, Iva Mae Garrard; sisters, Christine Lambert, Earnestine Hensley, and Imogene Reynolds. She is survived by daughter Candie Wigginton, daughter Betty Hultz, daughter Dana Hill, son Jason Townley, sister Dorothy Flynt, 8 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be on Friday at 2:00 pm at Itawamba Memorial Gardens in Fulton, MS. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the Townley family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

