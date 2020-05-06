ABBEVILLE FORMERLY OF WATER VALLEY -- Bobby G. Townsend, 46, passed away Saturday, May 02, 2020, at automobile accident in Abbeville. Services will be on held at a later date at Water Valley, MS. Burial will follow at Union Hill CME Church Cemetery in Water Valley. Serenity Williams Funeral Homes of Oxford is in charge.

