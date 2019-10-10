74, passed away on Oct. 5, 2019 at his residence in Vardaman. Joe Will Townsend was born to his late parents, Floyd Townsend and Christine Stevenson on May 15, 1945 in Clay Co. Mr. Townsend is survived by the mother of his children; Barbara Townsend. Two sons; Wendale Townsend (Nicole), Joe Townsend both of Vardaman, and two grandchildren; Kody Townsend and WenDarius Townsend. Preceded in death are two sisters; Emma Jean Petty and Florida Lee Townsend. Two brothers; Jessie Townsend and Woodrow Townsend. The memorial service for Mr. Townsend will be held at Williams Memorial at 2:00 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 12, 2019. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

