79, passed away on Mon., Aug. 24, 2020 at his residence in Okolona, MS. John Lee Townsend was born to his late parents, Johnnie M. Townsend and Kayree Gill on March 10, 1941 in Chickasaw Co. Sonny was a construction worker and a farmer during his long life. John Lee "Sonny" Townsend is survived by his wife, Margie Dean Ware-Townsend of 52 years of Okolona. Six daughters; Veronica Townsend and Shanta Townsend, both of Okolona. Sally Wright (Shanley) of Shannon. Latonya Stewart (Ralph) of Pearl, Lisa Gates of Byron, MS, and Shirley Williams of Grand Rapid, Michigan. Two sons; Lilton "Tony" Gates (Tracy) and Tavarus Townsend (LeSonia) of Okolona. Three brothers; Fred L. McClendon Sr., L.T. McClendon (Johnie) of Nashville, and Jackie B. Edwards of Shannon. Two sisters; Carolyn North (Dwight) and Faye Holcomb both of Nashville. There are also 23 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. The visitation will be on Fri., Aug. 28, 2020 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The service will be Sat., Aug. 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Jolly Chapel with Rev. J.D. King officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
