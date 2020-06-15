NETTLETON -- Kelby Townsend , 52, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Home in Nettleton . Services will be on Wednesday June 17, 2020 11am at Porters Memorial Garden Tupelo, MS. at Professional services are being handled by Community Funeral Directors www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.

