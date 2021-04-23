Kittie Townsend , 98, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo . Services will be on Monday, April 26,2021 12:00 p.m. at HL Coleman Convention Center . Visitation will be on Sunday, April 25,2021 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook @www.agnewandsons.com . Burial will follow at Lower Prairie, Mantee, MS.

