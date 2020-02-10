Lealon Townsend was born on February 2, 1938 in Lee County, MS to the late Emma Woods Townsend and the late Fred Townsend. Lealon confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined East County Line, known now as Thompson Chapel. Lealon was an active member as a Steward and Trustee until his death. He also was a member of the Masonic Lodge #143. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Lue Ella Berry. To this union three children were born. Lealon worked several different occupations, such as working at Brookwood, Ark-Ell Springs, and Houlka Service Station. He as well took great pride in his own home business fixing tires. Through these jobs many people came to know him by his upbeat attitude and genuine care for all people. By his family he was known as "Daddy", "Big Daddy", "Unk", and "Papa" but if you spoke to him in the community, everyone would know him as "Mr. Lealon". On Thursday, February 6, 2020, in his home surrounded by family, Lealon departed this earthly life to live eternally in the presence of God. He fought fervently, never giving in to his illness, but depending on God to give him strength and endurance. He leaves to cherish his memories: His wife Lue Ella Berry Townsend of Houlka, MS; Two daughters Carolyn Townsend Judon of Houlka, MS and Barbara (Travis) Neal of Trebloc, MS; One son Herbert (Marsha) Townsend of Pontotoc, MS; Five sisters: Edith Gardner of Houlka, MS, Lady D. Townsend, Juanita (Thomas) Flanagan, Erie Oakley, all of Racine, WI; Linda Faye Gipson of Lawton, OK; One brother Fred Townsend, Jr. of Racine, WI; Nine grandchildren: Jamison (Nicole) Judon, Montez Judon, Anthony Rose, Kamari Pinson, Malik Townsend, Shanetric Townsend, Brittany Bean, Alyse Neal, and Caitlyn Neal; Nineteen great grandchildren; Two god-children Precious Witherspoon and Willie L. Hobson; Mother In Law Lula Mae Hatchett; Four Brother In Laws, Six Sister In Laws, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 1 PM- 7 PM at Payton Mortuary. Family hour will be from 6-7 PM. Funeral service will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Thompson Chapel CME Church in Houlka, MS. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Interment will follow at Thompson Chapel Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
