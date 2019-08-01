OKOLONA -- Margarett James Townsend, 48, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Diversity Care Nursing Home in Amory. Services will be on Aug. 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Williams Memorial for the memorial service.

