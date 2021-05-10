Teresa Diane Townsend, 59, passed away Tuesday, May 04, 2021, at her home in CORINTH . Services will be on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at noon at Mason St. Luke Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday Evening, May 12, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel . Burial will follow at Mason St. Luke Cemetery .

