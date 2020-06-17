PRAIRIE -- Willie Townsend, 77, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at home in West Point. Services will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10 AM at Pleasant Plain Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.