Tracie Michelle Putt, 49, of Jacksonville Beach, FL, passed away on August 7, 2022. She was born in Tupelo, MS on October 14, 1972. Tracie graduated from Tupelo High School and received an Associate’s from Itawamba Community College. Tracie worked in accounting for Donovan Heating, Air, and Electric. She had a passion for watching romance movies, sitting on the beach with Millie (her chocolate Lab), face timing her daughter and hanging out with Janie & Matt. Tracie is survived by her daughter Katie Putt; canine companion, Millie; parents, David & Sherry Putt of Saltillo, MS; sister and brother-in-law, Janie & Matt Lott of Jacksonville Beach; brother, Brad Putt of Saltillo, MS; and nieces and nephews, Camden, Adam, and Abby Putt of Saltillo, MS. A celebration of Tracie’s life will be held 2:00 p.m., August 21, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Saltillo. In lieu of flowers, a GoFund Me account has be created in Tracie’s name. It can be found on her Facebook page.
