Mary Trainin Mary Trainin, 84, went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born on January 23, 1938 to Virgil and Maude Felks. Mary was one of seven children. Mary met Abraham "Abe" Trainin in Baldwyn, MS while she was employed at Food Fair and they were married on June 11, 1979. She enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling and she loved traveling. Funeral services will be @ Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, June 04, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. David Laman officiating. Burial will follow in Pratts Cemetery. Mary leaved behind two sons, Steve Miller of Baldwyn and Roy Smith of Taft, CA; host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Maude Mears Felks. Pallbearers will be Paul Brown, Jo Brown, Ricky Marshall, Eli Brown, Silas Brown. Brooks Hatfield, Marty Lytal and Craig Grissom. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time @11:00 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.