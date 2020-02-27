Bobby Trainum, 81, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on September 1, 1938, to K.R. and Maggie Putman Trainum in Pocohontas, Tennessee. He was owner and operator of Trainum Lumber Company for 35 years. He was of the Baptist Faith. Graveside Services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Benton County with Bro. Herbert Luther officiating. Bobby is survived by his wife: Sandra Jobe Trainum of Ashland, MS; one son: Kenneth Trainum of Ashland, MS; one daughter: Julia Cobb (Randy) of Tupelo, MS; one sister: Betty Joshlin of Saltillo, MS; one brother Harry Trainum of Independence, MS; two granddaughters: Mary Ellen Cobb of Oxford, MS, Emily Kate Cobb of Jackson, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials for Bobby may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church 3933 Pleasant Hill Rd. Ashland, MS 38603 or the charity of the donors choice in honor of Bobby. Expressions of sympathy, for the Trainum family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
