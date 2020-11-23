Debra Kay Tramel, 62, of the Peppertown community, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born January 22, 1958, in Red Bay, Alabama, to Lealon Z.L. and Monlue Elizabeth Lucas Burks. She retired from the furniture industry and enjoyed helping her husband and son at Do-Right Barbecue in Peppertown, where she was the boss. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling, especially to the Smokey Mountains, to the Southern Gospel picnic in Branson, Missouri, with her church family and friends, and to visit family friends Freddie Mark and Trish Wilcox in Greenbriar, Arkansas. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and playing with her dog Coco. Services will be at noon Wednesday, November 25, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Dr. Kevin Clayton and Bro. Tracy McMillen officiating. A graveside service will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery with Bro. Jake Steele officiating. Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Larry Tramel, whom she knew from her childhood days; one son, Lee Tramel (Jana Cates); two daughters, Shualena Robertson (William) and Pattie Holliday (Jerry); her mother, Monlue Burks; and five grandchildren, Kassi Tramel, Eli Drumm, Cody Robertson, Audree Tramel, and Kristanie Busby. She was preceded in death by her father, Z.L. Burks. Pallbearers will be Lee Tramel, William Robertson, Eli Drumm, Tim Burks, Cameron Burks, Jerry Holliday, Gary Lynn Hammock, Kevin Watson, and Mark Jones. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Tramel family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
