Sandra Jean Harding Trammel, 58, departed this life for her life eternal from North Miss. Medical Center on Sunday, November 7, 2021 after a long battle with diabetes. Born in Clarksdale, Ms. on June 9, l963, she was the baby child of 6 born to the late Calvin C. Harding and Katie Corean Wright Harding. She graduated from Tupelo High School in l981. Sandy had made Shannon her home for the last 30 years. She was a member of the Pleasant Grove Community Church. Her works included working several years for Wondura Products in Tupelo and several years in retail. The last years of her working life were partnering with her sister, Wanda, being a caregiver for the elderly. A lady who never met a stranger, Sandy enjoyed her family and friends, avid conversation, reading, shopping and watching TV. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Chris Kimbrough officiating. A 2 PM Graveside service will follow in the Harding family plot at Elam Cemetery in Yalobusha County. Visitation will be from 3 PM-6 PM today (Tuesday) and from 10 AM-service time Wednesday, all at Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving their friends. Sandy is survived by her only son, Nicholas "Nick" Jones of Shannon; a granddaughter, Skilyn Suddieth; her sister, Wanda Reed of Shannon and a brother, James Stepp (Darlene) of Lockport, La.; her nieces, Denise Flores, Celeste Bryan, Layla Melancon, Amanda Morgan, Brittany Worthey and Marie Cothern. her nephews, John Wesley Harding, Cody Well Harding, Brandon Harmon and Ralph Harmon. a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Corean; her brothers, Larry and Ricky Harding and her sister, Kay Morgan. Pallbearers will be Jeremy White, Carlos Smith, Matt McCaine, Derek Black, Fost Whitesides, James Stepp and Rodriquez King. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
