Ronnie Anderson Travis, 68, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the NMMC in Tupelo. He was born on April 29, 1954 in San Antonio, TX to parents Louis Anderson Travis and Marcelle (Bensoussan) Travis. He had lived most of his life in Florida but had resided in Saltillo for the last 3 years. He had been a car salesperson for many years in Smyrna, FL. He loved watching football, Nascar and he enjoyed collecting Nascar memorabilia. He was of the Baptist faith. Funeral services will be at the Nettleton First Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Bradley Geno officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park in Verona. He is survived by two sisters, Linda Scruggs Horn (Mike) of Tupelo; Joyce McKinney (Pete) of Nettleton; four nephews, Richard and Shayne Scruggs, Chuck and Jason McKinney, four nieces, Kristin Scruggs Eads, Madonna McClain, Audrey Travis, and Melissa Cloud and a host of great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Jerry and Johnny Travis, two nephews, Jerry Travis, Jr. and Johnny Travis, Jr. Pallbearers will be Chuck McKinney, Jason McKinney, Richard Scruggs, Shayne Scruggs, Billy Eads, and Sawyer Scruggs. Honorary pallbearers will be his great nephews. Visitation will be on Monday, May 23, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Nettleton First Baptist Church and Tuesday before service time from 10:00-11:00 am at the church. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
