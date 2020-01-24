UNION COUNTY -- Joyce Pickens Treadaway, 87, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, January 27, at 2 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Monday, January 27 from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at New Harmony Cemetery near New Albany..

