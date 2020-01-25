Joyce Treadaway, 87, passed away January 24, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House surrounded by family. Funeral Services cherishing the life of Mrs. Treadaway will be at 2 PM Monday, January 27 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Bro. Don Shaffer will officiate and burial will follow in New Harmony Cemetery near New Albany. She was born in 1933 in New Albany and was one of five children born to Pearl and W.J. Pickens. After graduating high school from New Harmony, she married her beloved husband, James, in 1951 and shared 63 wonderful years of marriage. Faith and family were the most important things to Joyce. She adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was an active member in church, teaching Sunday School and serving others in any way she could. She spent countless hours volunteering for the church clothes closet and meal delivery ministry. Joyce will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and loving spirit. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 2 PM Monday, January 27 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. She is survived by her daughters, Pat Ray of Summerville, SC, Bobbie Lindsey, New Albany, MS; grandchildren, Liz Lamar, Mt. Pleasant, SC, John Lamar, Summerville, SC, Kim Ogle, Huntsville, AL, Steve Lindsey, Myrtle, MS; great grandchildren, Lauren Boals, Mt. Pleasant, SC, Lily Myers, Mt. Pleasant, SC, Ty Ogle, Huntsville, AL, Addison Lindsey, Ingomar, MS, Paden Lindsey, Ingomar, MS. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Treadaway family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com(662)539-7000
