CORINTH, MS -- Jeffery Treece, 63, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Ashland Health and Rehabiliation Center in Ashland, MS. Services will be on Drive-thru Visitation Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 5:30 unitl 6:30 PM at Oaklawn Memorial Park.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.