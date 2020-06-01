CORINTH, MS -- Jeffery Treece, 63, passed away May 29, 2020. A drive-thru visitation will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 5:30 until 6:30pm at Oaklawn Memorial Park. A private sunset service will follow for immediate family.

