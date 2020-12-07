Virginia "Maude" Nash Trembelas, 96, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at her residence in Amory. Born on December 3, 1924, in Amory, MS, she was a daughter of late Dave and Sue Bourland Nash. Maude grew up in Monroe County in a large family with three other siblings. She graduated from Hatley High School in the early 40's and married the love of her life, John P. Trembelas. Together they journeyed to the Northeast to begin careers working for the government. An intelligent and strong woman, she worked in the Washington DC area, working specifically at the Pentagon for over 41 years. During her career, she facilitated with the set up the RedStone Arsenal, in Huntsville, Al, as well as other special projects at the Pentagon. She was extremely quick whited, sharp, very organized, and a thoughtful person. While they were in Washington, they were faithful members of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Maude was passionate about the causes carried out through their church. She perfected Greek cooking and loved having family visit them in Virginia. After the passing of her husband John, she moved back home to Amory and became a member of Amory First Presbyterian Church. Maude was glad to be home and she enjoyed spending time with family, her nephews and their families. One of her other closest companions was her four legged best friend "Pepper". Many memories were made with family at the Nash family farm. It held a special place in Maude's heart, as she could visit animals there, take walks, be with family, and reminisce on times past. Time spent with her will be cherished by all that knew and loved her. Maude's family was blessed through the years to be loved so dearly by her. She was also blessed in her final years with wonderful adopted family members, her care takers, who were by her side 24/7 and they were truly part of their family. Her presence will be missed, yet her family celebrates knowing that she is with her Lord and Savior. Left behind to treasure her memories are her nephews, David Dallas (April), Rob Gibbs, Peter Gibbs, and Chris Gibbs; sister in law, Stella Gibbs (David); many great and great-great nieces and nephews; caretakers, Vivian Warrick, Jimmie Ann Dobbs, and Brenda Spearman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Trembelas; sisters, Fayedette Holmquist, Dorothy Nash; brother, Darwin Nash. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 1:45 pm at the funeral home in Amory, MS. Attendees for both events are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing to follow Covid restrictions currently in place. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
