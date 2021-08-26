Charles "Chuck" Trenary September 21, 1944-August 14, 2021 Charles L. "Chuck" Trenary, a beloved father, grandfather, husband and friend, passed peacefully at his home August 14, 2021 at the age of 76. Chuck's irresistible passion for life touched all those who knew him. He proudly served in the Army from 1962 to 1967 and continued to be a proud supporter of Columbus Air Force Base. His love of food inspired a career in the restaurant business, where Chuck made his mark as someone who didn't just make good food - he built a community around his restaurant. From the start of his career with Pizza Hut, to the founding of CJ's Pizza in 1990, he was the epitome of the hospitality business. He became a mentor, teaching and molding future generations by inspiring a strong work ethic, a sense of humor in all situations, and a love for people. Chuck's faith was steadfast and the bedrock of his life. He found joy and comfort in his daily Bible readings, prayer, and his spirit of service. From racing go- carts in Charlotte and Atlanta and driving his beloved Corvettes, to the many miles spent on his Harley-Davidson with friends, every day was an adventure for Chuck. He was a huge racing fan and an avid golfer - if he wasn't on the green, he was planning his next outing. You would usually see him with an unsweet tea in his hand. His green thumb was as legendary as his cooking and he loved everything about the beach. But Chuck's greatest love was his family - especially his adored wife, Judy. He is survived by his wife Judy; His sons, Lance Trenary (Paulette) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Blake Trenary of Tupelo, Mississippi, Matthew Trenary (Denise) of Mooresville, North Carolina, and his daughter Courtney Teague (Brent) of Columbus, Mississippi; His siblings, Mike Trenary (Rhonda), Peggy Foust, and Vickie Foust, each of Arkansas City, Kansas; and his grandchildren (and grandchildren of his heart), Elizabeth Trenary, Ally-Catherine Trenary, Paul Whaley, Landon Trenary, Haylie Trenary, Carah Whaley, Aaron Teague, Emily Teague, Chelsea Teague and Eli Berry. He is preceded in death by his mother, Francis McCormick Trenary, and his father, Willard Trenary. A private memorial at a later date will celebrate the immense joy Chuck brought into the life of his family and friends. Chuck loved hard and whole-heartedly and was so loved in return. His laughter and kindness will be greatly missed.
